Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partners: Report

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partners: Report2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The telecoms-to-energy conglomerate, encouraged by the Indian government, has held early-stage talks with foreign chipmakers that have the potential to become technology partners
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has begun exploring a foray into semiconductor manufacturing, a move that could address its supply chain needs and cater to growing chip demand in India, two people familiar with its strategy said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message