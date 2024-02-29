Reliance exploring deal to bring British retailer Primark to India, says report
The 55-year-old Primark brand, known for its affordably priced clothing and shoes, has been assessing the Indian market for several years and might collaborate with Reliance through a joint venture or licensing agreement, as per sources
Reliance Industries is in preliminary discussions with British fashion retailer Primark to introduce the brand to the Indian market, as per an Economic Times report. This potential move would position Reliance against competitors such as Tata's Zudio, Max from Landmark Group, and Shoppers Stop's new value format InTune, it added.