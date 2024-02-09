Reliance Foundation announces UG Scholarships 2023-24 results, 5000 students selected
Over 58,000 students from across India applied for the Reliance Foundation undergraduate scholarships, with 5,000 students being selected through a merit-cum-means process. The selected students have an annual household income of less than 2.5 lakh rupees.
Reliance Foundation has selected five thousand students' applications for the Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24 on February 9. The scholarship, one of “India’s largest, inclusive and diverse scholarship initiatives for higher education, awards undergraduate students a grant of up to Rs. 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of its vibrant and enabling alumni network," as per an official release.