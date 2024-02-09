Reliance Foundation has selected five thousand students' applications for the Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24 on February 9. The scholarship, one of “India’s largest, inclusive and diverse scholarship initiatives for higher education, awards undergraduate students a grant of up to Rs. 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of its vibrant and enabling alumni network," as per an official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Across 35 states and UTs of India, 58,000 students studying at more than 5,500 educational institutions had applied for the scholarships. The final 5000 have been selected through a systematic merit-cum-means process. In addition to their performance in the aptitude test and their Grade 12 marks, 75% of the selected students have an annual household income of less than 2.5 lakh rupees, according to an official release.

To date, 23,136 student scholarships have been awarded, out of which 48% are girls and 3,001 are students with disabilities. This year's cohort includes students from all subject streams including Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Science, Medicine, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture, Engineering/Technology and other undergraduate degrees, the press statement added.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India’s development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. The foundation is headed by Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, according to its official site. The company claims to be working for the overall well-being and enhanced quality of life for all, focusing on rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster management, women empowerment, urban renewal and arts, culture and heritage and has touched the lives of over 72 million people across India, in over 55,400 villages and urban locations.

