The hospital at Jamnagar will include 30 ICUs for children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical intensive care units, and 10 state-of-the art ventilators. The foundation had earlier set up a 400-bed covid care facility in Jamnagar.

"This (new) facility will cater to the needs of Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka and the whole of Saurashtra region for a possible third wave in future. All the beds at this facility have been provided with uninterrupted medical grade oxygen supply," the Foundation said in a statement.

This unit is eco-friendly as it emits minimal radiation and needs no electricity, the foundation said, adding that necessary steps have been undertaken to maintain adequate ventilation, lighting as well as hygiene for the admitted children. As this hospital is specially designed for children, resting chairs for parents have been also provided for their comfort.

"The Foundation has undertaken numerous activities and initiatives for all its employees, their families and for society at large to assist and safeguard them from this rampant pandemic. Besides setting up free hospitals for COVID affected, free meals to over seven crore needy and free mass vaccinations to fight the pandemic," the Foundation said.

