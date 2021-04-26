MUMBAI : Reliance Industries' Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of covid management in the city.

The Foundation has augmented bed capacities across several health facilities that are treating Covid-19 patients in Mumbai.

Of 650 beds at the Covid care facility at NSCI in Mumbai, at least 100 are new ICU beds have been added by Reliance Foundation and the entire facility will be managed by it. The 100 new ICU beds will be operational from May 15.

A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee the medical management of the patients.

The entire expenditure for the project – comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators, and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation.

All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.

Last year, RF and BMC had set up India’s first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds; 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The Seven Hills Hospital is expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds. This expansion will create a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds.

"100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate, and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC. The step-down facility will be manned and managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital," the foundation said in a statement.

This was decided in a meeting of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Minister for Tourism and Environment, Senior MCGM Officials, Reliance Foundation, and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Trident, BKC.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy."

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further." Ambani added.

