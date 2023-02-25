Reliance General Insurance going strong, gross written premium rises 13% YoY to ₹8,208 cr in 9MFY23
- Reliance General Insurance took a hit of ₹41.7 crore for unutilized MAT credit in the current year to opt for a lower tax regime, which will accrue significant bottom-line benefits in the subsequent periods.
Anil Ambani-backed Reliance General Insurance posted a gross written premium of ₹8,208 crore in nine months of FY23, rising by 13% from the same period a year ago. The insurer's PAT came in at ₹334 crore versus ₹314 crore in nine months of FY22. Notably, the company took a hit of ₹41.7 crore for unutilized MAT credit in the current year to opt for a lower tax regime, which will accrue significant bottom-line benefits in the subsequent periods.
