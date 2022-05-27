Reliance General Insurance launches new health policy Reliance Health Gain

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance General Insurance Company announced the launch of its new health insurance policy – Reliance Health Gain. According to the company, customers can customise their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their needs and paying only for what they choose.
As per the company, Reliance Health Gain’s key features include a double cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during the same claim; unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; guaranteed cumulative bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post-claim; option to reduce pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2/1 year.
Talking about the launch, Rakesh Jain, the chief executive officer, Reliance General Insurance said, “Consideration towards health insurance has seen a rapid surge as an aftermath of the pandemic, people are more aware of modern treatments and rising healthcare costs. But choosing the right insurance cover is still a problem most customers face. With the Reliance Health Gain Policy, we want to give customers the ‘Power of Choice’, so that they can design their health insurance as per their needs. ‘Make your own policy’ is a futuristic model as it is aimed to bring greater transparency and enhanced trust."
Customers between the age of 18 to 65 years can choose any features with any sum-insured from ₹ 3 lakhs to ₹1 crore. Besides, there is no age limit in this policy for a sum insured of up to ₹3 lakhs. Hence, this helps senior citizens who are sometimes devoid of a medical policy, as per the company. The policy offers a feature wherein a customer can cover a family of up to 12 including extended family members like father-in-law/ mother-in-law in the same family floater policy, enabling joint families/Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) to opt for a floater policy that fits all in the family.
The company said that the policy has introduced discounts like rewarding healthy customers under 50 years i.e., without any pre-existing condition, with a 15% discount on premium for buying a long-term 2/3-year policy. Customers can also avail a 5% discount for insuring a girl child or if the proposer is female, as per the press release.