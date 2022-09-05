Reliance General Insurance, Policybazaar launch Reliance Health Gain Policy

“The non-life insurance penetration in India is about 1% of GDP which is quite low in comparison to the global average of 4.1%. In India, the Fintech ecosystem with its large customer base offers a unique opportunity to tap the uninsured population and make insurance available to everyone in every corner of the country. We at Reliance General Insurance always strive to bring in innovative products that meet the customers’ requirements and serve them the best. We are optimistic that offering Reliance Health Gain Policy on Policybazaar will enable us to make our most flexible health insurance product accessible to a larger population and present them with the freedom of choice in health insurance. Through such a customisable product, we aim to encourage uninsured customers to protect themselves and their hard-earned savings with health insurance," Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said.

