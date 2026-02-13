Reliance gets US general license to buy Venezuela crude directly

Indian private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd. has received a general license from the United States that will allow it to purchase Venezuelan oil directly, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person asked not to be named as the matter is not public.

Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates the world’s largest refinery complex. Separately, the Indian government has asked state-owned refiners to consider buying more Venezuelan crude and oil from the US after signing a trade agreement earlier this month.