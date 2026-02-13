Reliance gets US general license to buy Venezuela crude directly

Indian private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd. has received a general license from the United States that will allow it to purchase Venezuelan oil directly.

Bloomberg
Published13 Feb 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Reliance
Reliance (Bloomberg)

Indian private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd. has received a general license from the United States that will allow it to purchase Venezuelan oil directly, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person asked not to be named as the matter is not public.

Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates the world’s largest refinery complex. Separately, the Indian government has asked state-owned refiners to consider buying more Venezuelan crude and oil from the US after signing a trade agreement earlier this month.

Reliance did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mukesh AmbaniReliance Industries
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsReliance gets US general license to buy Venezuela crude directly
More