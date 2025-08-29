Reliance, Google tie up to boost India's AI infra, to build AI cloud region in Jamnagar

Reliance and Google are tying up to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-focused cloud region dedicated to Reliance in Jamnagar, its chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the RIL AGM 2025.

Speaking at the 48th RIL AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, which will boost the company's AI infrastructure.

