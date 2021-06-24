Anil Ambani grows richer as stocks surge, but still a pale shadow of past

Despite the surge, it is still a far cry from Ambani’s heydays when he was counted among the world’s richest. Ambani’s fortunes soured following the 2G spectrum scam, which led to cancellations of spectrum for many telcos and the subsequent entry of his brother, Mukesh Ambani, into the telecom sector with Reliance Jio, which raised competition and lowered prices, leading to losses for all telcos.