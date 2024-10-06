Reliance Group’s ₹17,600 crore fundraising strategy set to offer capital for their expansion plans

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, are poised to execute their growth strategies, according to officials, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday. 

Published6 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Reliance Group's fundraising will also boost the net worth of both companies to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 crore, as per the report.
Reliance Group’s fundraising will also boost the net worth of both companies to around ₹25,000 crore, as per the report. (Reuters)

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Equipped with 17,600 crore fundraising and a zero-debt status, Anil Ambani's Reliance Group companies - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd - are poised to execute their growth strategies, according to officials.

In the past two weeks, both companies have announced raising 4,500 crore through preferential issues of equity shares and 7,100 crore from renowned global investment fund Varde Partners through equity-linked long-term FCCBs, having a long maturity period of 10 years and low interest rate of 5 per cent.

An additional 6,000 crore will be raised through qualified institutional placement (QIP), with Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure each aiming for 3,000 crore.

With resolutions in place, shareholder approvals are expected by the end of the month, officials said.

A senior official of the group stated that Reliance Group's strategy of raising capital through equity or equity-linked long-term bonds will offer the group companies essential growth capital for their expansion plans.

Even with a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 70:30, raising over 17,000 crore in equity or equity-linked bonds will provide the group companies with a total investment outlay of 50,000 crore for their future business plans over the next few years.

The fundraising will also boost the net worth of both companies to around 25,000 crore.

According to stock exchange disclosures, both companies are raising 4,500 crore through preferential issues of equity shares. Of this, 1,750 crore will be invested by the promoters, while the remaining 3,750 crore is being contributed by four major investors -- Fortune Financial & Equities Services, Florintree Innovations LLP, Authum Investment and Infrastructure, and Sanatan Financial Advisory.

In addition, Varde Partners is investing 7,100 crore, through equity-linked foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). These equity-linked FCCBs have a long maturity period of 10 years and a low interest rate of 5 per cent.

These fundraising plans indicate that the financial growth engines in both companies are in place, the officials added.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
