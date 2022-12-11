Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance hit most as top 5 out of 10 firms lose 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap

Reliance hit most as top 5 out of 10 firms lose 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap

1 min read . 02:54 PM ISTPTI
The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit

While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex lost 686.83 or 1.09 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by 76,821.01 crore to reach 17,65,173.47 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) declined by 53,641.69 to 12,04,797.55 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by 29,330.33 crore to 6,60,184.76 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by 7,705.08 crore to 4,64,529.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap diminished by 104.62 crore to 6,49,102.84 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to 6,39,370.77.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to 6,39,370.77.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped 13,493.73 crore to 9,09,600.11 crore and that of Adani Enterprises advanced 8,475.91 crore to 4,55,521.65 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap grew by 7,942.90 crore to 5,50,157.69 crore and HDFC gained 1,129.55 crore to 4,86,755.77 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

