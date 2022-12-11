Reliance hit most as top 5 out of 10 firms lose ₹1.67 lakh crore in m-cap
1 min read . 02:54 PM ISTPTI
While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers
The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.
Last week, the Sensex lost 686.83 or 1.09 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities.
While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers.
The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹76,821.01 crore to reach ₹17,65,173.47 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) declined by ₹53,641.69 to ₹12,04,797.55 crore.
The valuation of Infosys eroded by ₹29,330.33 crore to ₹6,60,184.76 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by ₹7,705.08 crore to ₹4,64,529.84 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap diminished by ₹104.62 crore to ₹6,49,102.84 crore.
However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added ₹24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹6,39,370.77.
HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹13,493.73 crore to ₹9,09,600.11 crore and that of Adani Enterprises advanced ₹8,475.91 crore to ₹4,55,521.65 crore.
State Bank of India's mcap grew by ₹7,942.90 crore to ₹5,50,157.69 crore and HDFC gained ₹1,129.55 crore to ₹4,86,755.77 crore.
Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.
