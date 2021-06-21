Reliance Home Finance appoints panel to take steps for resolution process

A group of lenders led by Bank of Baroda has under the Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) issued a letter of intent dated June 19, 2021 in favour of the Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd as it has submitted the highest bid for taking over RHF.Authum had submitted a bid of ₹2,911 crore (which includes ₹24 crore as deferred interest) to financial creditors subject to the terms and conditions of the bid document which has been approved by the lenders at their meeting held on June 19, 2021, RHF said in a BSE filing.

