Reliance Industrial Investments becomes RIL promoter, buys 3.56% in Petroleum Trust 23 Aug 2023, 02:24 PM IST
This shift does not affect the overall shareholding percentage of the promoter and its group in RIL
Mumbai: Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) has become the promoter entity of Reliance Industries Limited, following the acquisition of a 3.56% stake in Petroleum Trust, another promoter entity, according to exchange filings. The shares were obtained through an off-market transaction.