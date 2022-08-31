Reliance Industries adds Campa brand to FMCG portfolio: Report

Reliance Industries adds Campa brand to FMCG portfolio: Report1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries has acquired homegrown soft drink brand Campa from New Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
The move comes as Reliance Retail announced plans to roll out its fast moving consumer goods business by expanding the reach of its existing private labels as well as launch new ones and acquire local brands in the market.
Campa will be re-launched nationally by Diwali in three flavours including its iconic Campa Cola version, apart from lemon and orange variants. The brand will be retailed via the chain's own stores as well as local kiranas. The report pegged the deal at Rs22 crore.
Campa Cola was launched in the 1970s by Pure Drinks Group; the group was also behind the launch and distribution of Coca-Cola in 1949. The American brand was temporarily shunted out of the country in 1977. Brand Campa Cola was subsequently launched by Pure Drinks and Campa Beverages to fill the gap left by foreign soft drink brands in the country.
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo subsequently re-entered the Indian market in the 1990s throttling local competition in the process.
On Monday, Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), addressing shareholders at RIL's 45th annual general meeting announced the group's plans to launch its FMCG business.
“I’m excited to announce that this year we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing," Ambani said.
The company has been appointing distributors to push its products in general trade. The idea is to take its private labels sold in its own modern trade outlets into mom-and-pop stores.