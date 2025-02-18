Companies
In the bag: Reliance inks pact for up to ₹3,620 cr worth of battery PLI
Summary
- Reliance New Energy Battery awarded a 10 GWh advanced chemical cells manufacturing capacity
NEW DELHI : A unit of Reliance Industries Ltd has signed an agreement with the ministry of heavy industries for production-linked incentives of up to ₹3,620 crore for manufacturing advanced chemical cells.
