In the bag: Reliance inks pact for up to ₹3,620 cr worth of battery PLI

The 2022 auction under the battery PLI scheme was supposed to award 50 GWh capacity to four winners. However, one bidder that was poised to get incentives for 20 GWh of battery making capacity was later found to be impersonating Korean automotive company Hyundai Motors. Its bid was cancelled, and its designated battery capacity was unawarded. Half of this unawarded capacity came up for rebidding in the latest round, where Reliance Industries secured the 10 GWh capacity.