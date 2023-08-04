Hello User
Home/ Companies / News/  Reliance Industries AGM to take place on 28 August

Reliance Industries AGM to take place on 28 August

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:47 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Industries to hold AGM on August 28, 2023 via video conferencing. Cut-off date set for voting and dividend eligibility.

Labourers rest in front of an advertisement for Reliance Industries at a construction site in Mumbai(File Photo)

Reliance Industries on Friday said its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on August 28, 2023 through video conferencing.

The company in an exchange filing said,"This is to inform that the Forty-sixth Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) ("AGM") of the Members of the Company wilI be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Company has fixed Monday, August 21, 2023 as:

(a) the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM;

(b) the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

04 Aug 2023
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.