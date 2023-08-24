Reliance Industries and Oberoi Hotels to jointly manage luxury hotels in India and UK1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to manage properties in India and the UK, including Anant Vilas in Mumbai and Stoke Park in the UK.
Reliance Industries today announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.