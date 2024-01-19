Reliance Industries announces holiday for all its offices on January 22
The announcement comes hours after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on Monday, January 22, in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, reported news agency ANI. The announcement comes hours after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.