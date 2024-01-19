Reliance Industries announces holiday for all its offices on January 22

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on Monday, January 22, in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, reported news agency ANI. The announcement comes hours after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries reported a rise of 11 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹19,641 crore, compared to ₹17,706 crore in the year-ago period. The gross revenue in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,48,160 crore led by continued growth momentum in consumer businesses.

The gross revenue was largely led by retail, oil & gas segments, while the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) arm's revenue declined on on account of lower price realisation led by 5.3 per cent YoY decline in average brent crude oil prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the operations front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the December quarter rose 17 per cent to ₹44,678 crore, driven by retail and oil & gas segments.

Commenting on Reliance's Q3 scorecard, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, ‘’Reliance has broken out of a multi-month consolidation pattern with a bullish flag formation near its 20-day moving average (DMA). This technical setup suggests the potential for further upside towards the 2,900 level.'' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’However, option data hints at some resistance near the 2,800 strike price, as call writers seem confident at that level. Therefore, a decisive break above 2,800 would be needed to overwhelm these call writers and fuel further gains. On the downside, the 20-DMA at 2,650 acts as a strong support level,'' added Meena.

Shares of Reliance Industries settled flat-to-positive ahead of earnings announcement. Shares settled 0.1 per cent higher at ₹2,735.05 apiece on the BSE. The stock will be in focus after releasing its Q3 scorecard today.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!