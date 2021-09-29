Reliance Industries backs Saudi Aramco chairman as independent director

“Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Board, based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration (HRNR) Committee and pursuant to the provisions of Section 161 (1) of the Companies Act, had approved the appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Director. This was also announced at the AGM held on June 24, 2021. The appointment has taken effect from July 19, 2021 for a term of 3 years," RIL said in a statement.

