Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP today announced the start of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. RIL and BP have been developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG D6 –R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15% of India’s gas demand. The developments will each utilize the existing hub infrastructure in the KG D6 block.

The Satellite Cluster is the second of the three developments to come onstream, following the start-up of R Cluster in December 2020. It had originally been scheduled to start production in mid-2021. The field is located about 60 km from the existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 1850 meters.

The field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilizing a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. Together, the R Cluster and Satellite Cluster are expected to contribute to about 20% of India's current gas production.

The third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022.

RIL’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. RIL is the top-most ranked company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Companies’ – currently ranking 96th.

With a century-long business presence in India, BP is one of the largest international energy companies in the country. In addition to their gas value chain partnership, in 2020 BP and RIL also completed the formation of their major retail, aviation fuels and mobility alliance.