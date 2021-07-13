Reliance Industries considers bid for India’s solar incentives in green push

India, the world’s third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, plans to expand its renewable power capacity nearly five-fold to 450 gigawatts by the end of the decade, aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels that currently drive its economy. Solar power will account for around 62% of the 2030 target, meaning the country will need to add about 26 gigawatts of capacity annually for the next nine years. The country’s own factories can currently meet less than half the demand for modules.

