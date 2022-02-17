1 min read.Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 11:38 AM ISTNidhi Verma,Florence Tan, Reuters
India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.
The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.