OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Industries delays 21-day crude unit shutdown: Report
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.

The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.

The maintenance turnaround now has been delayed to September, sources said.

Trade sources said that shutdown has been deferred to take advantage of robust cracks for the refined fuels.

Asia's complex refining margins are averaging at $7.37 so far in February, the highest since March 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

Reliance's Jamnagar complex comprises two complex refineries with combined capacity to process about 1.4 million bpd.

Reliance did not respond to an email seeking comment.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout