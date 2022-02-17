Reliance Industries delays 21-day crude unit shutdown: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.11:38 AM ISTNidhi Verma,Florence Tan, Reuters
Reliance Industries had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.
NEW DELHI :
India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.
The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.