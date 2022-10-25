Reliance Industries' demerger of Jio Financial Services first step towards monetization: Analysts2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM IST
- Shareholders of Reliance Industries (RIL) will get one share of JFSL for every share held by them
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will demerge its financial services arm and list it on the Indian stock exchanges. In a statement, the firm said Reliance shareholders will be issued one equity share of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) for every share they hold in the company.