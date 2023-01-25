Reliance Industries deserves more patience

The disclosures showed debt service costs had jumped 36% during the quarter as total outstanding borrowings ballooned. According to Morgan Stanley estimates, loan maturity and cash flow generation imply nearly $25 billion of bonds will need refinancing in the next three years. The company had $12.5 billion in capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year. Unsurprisingly, the diversified conglomerate’s shares have remained almost flat over the past year.