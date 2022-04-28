Reliance Industries, EHV ink pact to open Indian Accent restaurant in Mumbai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EHV had earlier announced to open Koloman in New York city by chef Markus Glocker as well as another collaboration with chef David Thompson for Thai restaurants in the country.
Rohit Khattar, chairman of the firm said, “For many years we have explored locations in Mumbai for Indian Accent and our search has ended at the Jio World Centre. Indian Accent has a very loyal clientele of discerning guests from Mumbai. We are thrilled to be able to bring the Indian Accent experience to Mumbai and look forward to it embracing us as warmly as New Delhi and New York have."
The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be headed by its executive chef Shantanu Mehrotra who has been working in that position in its Delhi restaurant since its inception under chef Manish Mehrotra, who created the Indian Accent menu and has been promoted to culinary director of the company.
Rijul Gulati will be the head chef and Varun Sharma, who leads the bar at EHV’s other restaurant, Comorin, will head the bar programme in Mumbai.
The restaurant is designed by the London-based Russell Sage Studio which is working closely with EHV’s design director Rohini Kapur.
Indian Accent is owned and operated by EHV which is part of the Old World Hospitality group. It is on the list of Asia’s 50 best restaurants and began operations in 2009. Old World Hospitality has also got other brands like Chor Bizarre, The All American Diner, Eatopia under it.
According to the National Restaurant Association of India, the Indian market stood at about ₹200,762 crore in 2021, about half what it was pre-covid at about ₹423,624 crore in FY2020. The organised sector though, it said, has seen a faster recovery and the association hopes the organised restaurant industry will grow at 54% by FY2025.