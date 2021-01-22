Reliance Industries employed 50,000 people since last March: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 40.5% sequential growth in consolidated profit at ₹14,894 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased 6.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,23,997 crore. The company said it had recorded highest ever quarterly consolidated profit before exceptional items at ₹15,015 crore and EBITDA at ₹26,094 crore.

"At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our ompany's impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," said Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, chairman and managing Director.

Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 3,489 crore, a of 15.5% quarter-on-quarter increase, in the December quarter. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹151 per subscriber per month from ₹145 in the September quarter. Reliance Jio added 25.1 million customer during the quarter under review "despite COVID-19 related constraints and local issues," the firm said.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm, posted 9.7% quarter-on-quarter drop in revenue from operations to ₹33,018 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December. It reported a net profit of ₹36,566 crore in the previous quarter.

"We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business," Ambani added.

Reliance has employed 50,000 more people since March 2020, he further added.

Reliance's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business witnessed 10% sequential growth in revenue at ₹83,838 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. At operating level, the segment registered a 10.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in EBITDA at ₹9,756 crore on higher product sales and shifting of product placement from exports to domestic market.

"I am especially pleased that the world is now closing ranks for a strong global action on Climate Change. This gives Reliance the right opportunity to accelerate our own ambitious New Energy and New Materials business wedded to the vision of clean and green development. In line with this vision, our oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business has formally reorganised its reporting segments to reflect our new strategy and management matrix for this enterprise," Ambani added.

