Reliance Industries' FMCG arm expands into herbal-natural beverages biz, acquires majority stake in THIS firm

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products, on Monday, 18 August 2025, announced that the company has acquiring majority stake in Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd, expanding into the healthy functional beverage sector, according to an exchange filing.

"Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited," the company informed BSE through the filing.

What will the FMCG firm offer? According to the filing data, Reliance Consumer Products will now offer a range of herbal-natural beverages to its customers, marking a step to expand its presence as a Total Beverage Company.

"The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives," said Reliance Consumer Products.

Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd was founded by Siddhesh Sharma in 2018, a third-generation entrepreneur from a family which has manufactured Ayurvedic products through their companies, the Baidyanath Group, and Naturedge Beverages.

"We are pleased to announce this JV as it strengthens our beverage portfolio with the addition of health-focused functional drinks, inspired by Ayurveda," said Ketan Mody, the executive director of Reliance Consumer Products.

Reliance Industries share price today Reliance Consumer Products' parent company, Reliance Industries, share price closed 0.52% higher at ₹1,380.95 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,373.75 at the previous market close. The company announced the subsidiary update after the stock market session on 18 August 2025.

Shares of the conglomerate hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,551 on 9 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,115.55 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data.

Reliance Industries shares have given stock market investors more than 32% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the parent company's shares were trading 7% lower on a one-year basis. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the firm are trading 13.24% higher in 2025, and 0.97% higher in the last five market sessions.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at over ₹18.6 lakh crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 18 August 2025.

