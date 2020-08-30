As per the company, it was originally due to make the interest payment on its 5.60 percent 2025 dollar notes on July 22 which it missed. “Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and consequently restricted business operations of the Company, the liquidity position has been affected causing us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USO Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22nd July, 2020. The terms of issuance of the USO Notes provide for an additional period of 30 days for payment of interest from the due date, in case the same could not have been paid on the original due date," the exchange notification said.