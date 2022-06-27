RIL in talks to raise up to $8 bn for  Boots  deal

According to the people cited above, the RIL-Apollo offer is significantly above competing bids, which are in the range of $5-6 billion. Walgreens put its Boots business on the block in December, seeking a valuation of $8.8 billion. The US drugstore chain also runs more than 2,200 Boots health and beauty stores across the UK, with around 85% of the population estimated to be within 10 minutes of a Boots store.