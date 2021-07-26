Reliance Industries inoculates 98% workers as India Inc. aces vaccine race

India’s largest company by market value said in a statement Friday that more than 98% of its employees have received at least one dose against Covid-19. The retail-to-refining conglomerate had more than 236,300 employees as of March 31. The local unit of consumer giant Unilever Plc has given at least one shot to about 90% of its employees or more than 88,000 people.

