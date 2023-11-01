Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Industries mulls raising 15,000 crore via local-currency bond: Report

Reliance Industries Limited is planning to raise 15,000 crore via local-currency bond

Reliance Industries is mulling over to raise 15,000 crore via the sale of a local-currency bond, reported CNBC-TV 18 citing Bloomberg.

The company shares closed 0.35% higher at 2296.65 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Last year, the giant conglomerate raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds. The fundraising activity was India's largest ever foreign currency bond deal, reported Reuters. RIL raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal, reported the news agency based on RIL's term sheet.

According to the report, orders for the deal reached $7.25 billion and each of the tranches was primarily bought by Asian investors, the term sheet showed.

In the September quarter, the company reported a 27% rise in its net consolidated profit to 17,394 crore. Its net profit stood at 16,011 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year.

RIL's gross revenue increased by 1.2% YoY to 255,996 crore in the quarter under review against 231,132 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA jumped by 30.2% Y-o-Y to 44,867 crore in Q2FY24 on account of net subscriber addition, focus on cost management, and better gas realisation.

The company's finance costs increased by 25.8% YoY to 5,731 crore primarily due to higher interest rates and currency depreciation. Its tax expenses jumped by 38% YoY to 6,673 crore.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 08:10 PM IST
