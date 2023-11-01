Reliance Industries is planning to raise ₹15,000 crore by selling a local-currency bond, reported Bloomberg. The giant conglomerate had clocked a net profit of ₹255,996 crore in the September quarter

Reliance Industries is mulling over to raise ₹15,000 crore via the sale of a local-currency bond, reported CNBC-TV 18 citing Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company shares closed 0.35% higher at ₹2296.65 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Last year, the giant conglomerate raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds. The fundraising activity was India's largest ever foreign currency bond deal, reported Reuters. RIL raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal, reported the news agency based on RIL's term sheet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, orders for the deal reached $7.25 billion and each of the tranches was primarily bought by Asian investors, the term sheet showed.

In the September quarter, the company reported a 27% rise in its net consolidated profit to ₹17,394 crore. Its net profit stood at ₹16,011 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year.

RIL's gross revenue increased by 1.2% YoY to ₹255,996 crore in the quarter under review against ₹231,132 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA jumped by 30.2% Y-o-Y to ₹44,867 crore in Q2FY24 on account of net subscriber addition, focus on cost management, and better gas realisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's finance costs increased by 25.8% YoY to ₹5,731 crore primarily due to higher interest rates and currency depreciation. Its tax expenses jumped by 38% YoY to ₹6,673 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!