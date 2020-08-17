Home >Companies >News >Reliance Industries may buy Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Reliance, led by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, launched an online grocery service JioMart in May. (Reuters)
Reliance Industries may buy Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 10:25 AM IST Reuters

  • Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks to buy online furniture retailer Urban Ladder and milk delivery firm Milkbasket to strengthen its e-commerce business: Report
  • The news comes as the Covid-19 pandemic forces many Indians indoors, spurring a wave of online shopping

BENGALURU: India's Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks to buy online furniture retailer Urban Ladder and milk delivery firm Milkbasket to strengthen its e-commerce business, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate's talks with Urban Ladder are at an advanced stage, the report said, citing four unnamed sources briefed on the matter. A deal could be pegged at around $30 million, it said, citing one of the sources.

Representatives at Reliance, Urban Ladder and Milkbasket did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news comes as the COVID-19 pandemic forces many Indians indoors, spurring a wave of online shopping, including for daily groceries such as milk.

Reliance, led by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, launched an online grocery service JioMart in May, a move rivalling Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in India, a key growth market for e-commerce.

Ambani has raised more than $20 billion in the past few months, including from Facebook and Alphabet's Google, for Reliance's digital arm, Jio Platforms.

The Times of India report said, citing a source, that Milkbasket had held talks with Amazon and Alibaba-backed online grocery retailer BigBasket, but the discussions did not result in a deal due to a mismatch in valuation expectations.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

