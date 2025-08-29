Akash, Isha and Anant fully embedded in Reliance’s operations, Mukesh Ambani says at company’s AGM

The next generation of promoters at Reliance Industries, including the three children of chairperson Mukesh Ambani, are fully embedded in the operations of the company and were shaping up to be agile leaders after spending two years on the company board, Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday.

Advertisement

“Fully embedded in operations and decision-making, they are shaping our businesses with energy, conviction, and clarity of purpose,” the 68-year-old chairperson of Reliance said. “Under the mentorship of senior leaders and independent directors, they are becoming the kind of leaders this era demands – agile, accountable, ambitious, empathetic, and consultative.”

Also Read | RIL AGM: Jio aims to go public by the first half of 2026

Nurturing the next generation of leaders was part of ensuring institutional longevity at Reliance, he said. Ambani himself joined the company’s board in 1977 at the age of 20.

Succession planning Ambani’s comments come amid questions from investors about succession planning at the group and whether the next generation is up to the task of leading the empire built by their grandfather and father. Brokerage firm Jefferies earlier this month flagged succession planning and transition as one of the top material governance issues at the Mumbai-based conglomerate.

Advertisement

Last month, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) urged shareholders to vote against Reliance’s resolution to appoint Anant Ambani as a whole-time director. At 30, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son had less than a decade of relevant work experience, the proxy advisor said in its note dated 14 July. He was appointed as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company in October 2023.

“There is a measured transition at the company instead of the next generation being parachuted in, which is good,” said Shriram Subramaniam, a corporate governance expert and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern. “There needs to be a gradual buy-in from internal and external stakeholders into the new leadership. It helps that they have not side-stepped the senior management,” he said. What also helps is the clear definition of responsibilities rather than a hodge-podge of roles for the next generation, he said.

Advertisement

Clear roles The responsibilities of the next generation of promoters have been clearly demarcated at India’s most valuable company. Akash, 33, is designated to look after the company’s telecommunications and digital businesses, including its bets on artificial intelligence. His twin Isha leads retail and consumer products divisions. Meanwhile, Anant heads one of the company’s oldest and most cash-accretive businesses, oil-to-chemicals, as well as the next big growth engine, new energy.