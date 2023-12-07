Reliance Industries pursuing sugar mill operators for biomass plant plans

Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company, is in discussions with sugar mill operators to procure sugarcane press mud—a crucial raw material for producing compressed biogas (CBG), as per an Economic Times report citing internal sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"RIL is actively seeking press mud from large sugar mills to support its CBG plants. The company has approached major sugar mills capable of supplying substantial volumes of press mud daily, spanning various locations nationwide," an executive involved in the discussions told the paper.

RIL did not respond to queries, it added.

In a September announcement, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined ambitious plans to establish 100 CBG plants within the next five years. These forthcoming plants are projected to utilise 5.5 million tonnes of agricultural residue and organic waste.

Presently, RIL operates a CBG plant in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, marking its entry into the CBG production landscape.

Big Plans Ahead More lately, speaking at the 7th Edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on November 21, Ambani said the conglomerate has become India’s largest bio-energy producer, based on the company’s indigenous developed technology.

"Reliance is carrying out this responsibility with multiple initiatives in new energy, including bio-energy. India has the potential to become the largest producer of bioenergy in the world. We target to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next three years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agricultural residue and organic waste," he added.

Ambani further informed that Reliance will also help farmers grow energy plantations. “We will also help farmers to grow energy plantations on a large scale. This would help mitigate nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and produce 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually. We are planning to set up CBG plants in Bengal that will enable Bengal farmers to increase their incomes by doubling up as anna daatas and urja daatas ─ producers of food as well as energy. With our current and new investments in these three businesses, Reliance will march together with the great people of Bengal towards a future of shared prosperity, technological innovation, inclusivity, and harmony," he said.

