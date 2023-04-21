Reliance Industries Q4 earnings: 5 key highlights to know after beating street estimates

Parul Rao, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said “Reliance Industries seems to be hitting all the right nerves across its businesses during the January-March period ie. Q4FY ‘23. Despite being topline flat YoY, the company posted its highest-ever quarterly profits of ₹19,299 crores, a jump of 19% YoY. The consumer-facing business took a front seat and drove the earnings. The company maintains a positive outlook across the O2C chain-driven business. The Oil & Gas segment is poised to be a source of significant value and sustained earnings growth in the coming years. Reliance Jio is expected to continue its leadership position with a healthy subscriber base and new offerings. Going ahead, the retail segment is positioned for strong growth as the company has been bolstering its portfolio through acquisitions and expansion. The listing of Jio Financial services will unlock new opportunities for investors."

