Cheap crude helps RIL beat estimates

Cheap crude helps RIL beat estimates1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd has posted an 18% quarterly profit growth, beating analysts’ expectations, driven by strong growth across its various business segments, including refining and telecom.
