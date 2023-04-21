Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RIL Q4 Results: Reliance Jio posts 2% QoQ growth in Q4 PAT to 4,716 cr

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 06:43 PM IST Livemint, Written By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
RIL has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record 2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown. A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,

  • Reliance Industries Q4 results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries will soon announce its Q4 earnings for FY23 on Thursday. RIL's share price has been in the green ahead of results.

For the fourth quarter of FY23, RIL is expected to post a decline in revenue in both YoY and QoQ terms. However, experts believe the impact of the windfall tax will be lower in the quarter. Also, there is a mixed opinion when it comes to gross refinery margins. But O2C business is likely to log between 8% to 11% sequential growth in EBITDA. Apart from RIL Q4 earnings, its subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail will also present their financial performance for the quarter today as well. 

21 Apr 2023, 06:43 PM IST Details of RIL's Q4 announcement.

The company's board of directors will meet on April 21st to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2023.

A presentation to analysts and media on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, shall be made on the same day after the meeting

21 Apr 2023, 06:40 PM IST How will RIL's Q2C business perform in Q4?

HDFC Securities estimated RIL's O2C EBITDA/tonne of crude processed to increase by 4 per cent QoQ in Q4FY23, owing to an improvement in petroleum product cracks and an improvement in petchem margins QoQ.

ICICI Direct said, improvement in GRMs is expected to lead to the growth of 10.5% QoQ in O2C EBITDA to 15387 crore.

21 Apr 2023, 06:22 PM IST Key highlights of Jio's Q4 earnings

1. Q4 PAT rises by 1.7% QoQ and 13% YoY to 4,716 crore.

2. Revenue from operations soared by 1.7% QoQ and 11.9% YoY to 23,394 crore.

3. Value of services jumped to 27,539 crore.

4. EBITDA was at 12,210 crore up by 1.7% QoQ.

5. Margins came in flat at 52.2%.

Read here: Reliance Jio posts single-digit growth sequentially in Q4 earnings, PAT rises to 4,716 cr

21 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST RJio Q4 EBITDA

The company's EBITDA came in at 12,210 crore in Q4FY23, also registering a growth of 1.7% from 12,009 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal.

EBITDA margins stood flat at 52.2%.

21 Apr 2023, 05:48 PM IST RJio Q4 revenue

The company has garnered revenue from operations of 23,394 crore in the quarter under review, as against 22,998 crore in Q3FY23. The growth came in at 1.7% sequentially.

21 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST Jio Q4 PAT

RIL's telecom arm posted a net profit of 4,716 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of 4,638 crore in the preceding quarter, registering a growth of 1.7%.

21 Apr 2023, 05:28 PM IST Reliance Jio declares Q4 earnings

Reliance Industries telecom arm, Reliance Jio posted single-digit growth across key verticals in the fourth quarter of FY23.

21 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST RIL's outstanding debt by end of Q3FY23

By end of December 31, 2022, the company's outstanding debt stood at 303,530 crore ($ 36.7 billion), while cash and cash equivalents were at 193,282 crore ($ 23.4 billion). RIL's net debt is lower than annualized EBITDA.

21 Apr 2023, 04:52 PM IST RIL stock expected to trade sideaways after Q4

Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research said:

RIL may report a decline in revenue and lower diesel margins, which could be partly compensated by higher Petchem margins. The impact of the windfall tax is expected to be lower in the quarter. RIL's telecom and retail segments are expected to continue their steady performance, with Jio expected to have net subscriber additions and a relatively stable ARPU. Analysts generally expect an increase in consolidated EBITDA on year due to sequential improvements across all key segments.

We expect the stock to trade sideways after the earnings and people can take hedged options positions to trade the earning day volatility.

21 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST What will be RIL's Q4 numbers? 

ICICI Direct expects RIL to post a consolidated revenue of 2,01,245.7 crore down by 8.8% QoQ and 5% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA is likely to be at 37,540.6 increasing by 6.5% QoQ and 19.7% YoY. PAT is factored at 17,544.5 crore, up by 11.1% QoQ and 8.3% YoY.

21 Apr 2023, 04:23 PM IST RIL likely to post better Q4 for all key segments.

Kotak Institutional Equities expect RIL to post better Q4 for all key segments. The brokerage said, “We expect RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to increase 4% qoq and 16% yoy. In O2C, refining margins remain resilient, windfall tax impact should be further reduced, and there would be marginal recovery in petchem. We expect standalone EBITDA to increase 7% qoq (10% yoy). For Jio, we estimate EBITDA to rise 2% qoq (16% yoy), driven by higher net adds and qoq stable APRU at ~Rs178. For Retail, we expect EBITDA to grow 2% qoq (on festive quarter) and 19% yoy."

21 Apr 2023, 04:13 PM IST Reliance Jio Q3 results

Just like its parent, Reliance Jio will also announce its Q4FY23 earnings. 

In the December 2022 quarter, Jio posted a double-digit growth in both the top-line and bottom-line front. Net profit stood at 4,638 crore, while revenue was at 22,998 crore. Also, the company's value of services stood at 27,055 crore.

As of December 31, 2023, Jio's ARPU was around 178.2 per subscriber per month.

21 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM IST Prabhudas Lilladher expects RIL Q4 results to be lower 

In Q4 preview note, Avishek Datta analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “RIL results will be lower due to the QoQ decline in diesel, ATF spreads despite factoring in lower windfall tax impact. We estimate refining throughput of 16.5MTPA, (16.2MT in Q3). Petchem profitability will improve QoQ due to demand recovery post China reopening. We expect steady Jio performance (3.3%QoQ revenue growth and 2.1% QoQ ARPU hike), while retail segment profitability should be resilient."

Accordingly, Datta believes RIL's earnings to decrease QoQ due to lower GRMs (adj for windfall tax). Jio and retail performance will be steady.

21 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST RIL stock price

RIL's share price ended in the green ahead of Q4 numbers. The stock closed at 2,348.90 apiece up by 3.20 or 0.14% on BSE.

Reliance is the largest Indian company in terms of market share. As of April 21, before Q4 earnings, its m-cap is over 15.89 lakh crore.

21 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST RIL Q3FY23

RIL witnessed decent third-quarter earnings for FY23. In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 15,792 crore declining by 14.8% YoY, while revenue from operations climbed by 15% YoY to 2.20 lakh crore. EBITDA came in at 38,460 crore, up 13.5% on-year.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.