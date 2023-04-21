RIL Q4 Results: Reliance Jio posts 2% QoQ growth in Q4 PAT to 4,716 cr

Details of RIL's Q4 announcement. The company's board of directors will meet on April 21st to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2023. A presentation to analysts and media on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, shall be made on the same day after the meeting

How will RIL's Q2C business perform in Q4? HDFC Securities estimated RIL's O2C EBITDA/tonne of crude processed to increase by 4 per cent QoQ in Q4FY23, owing to an improvement in petroleum product cracks and an improvement in petchem margins QoQ. ICICI Direct said, improvement in GRMs is expected to lead to the growth of 10.5% QoQ in O2C EBITDA to ₹15387 crore.

Key highlights of Jio's Q4 earnings 1. Q4 PAT rises by 1.7% QoQ and 13% YoY to ₹4,716 crore. 2. Revenue from operations soared by 1.7% QoQ and 11.9% YoY to ₹23,394 crore. 3. Value of services jumped to ₹27,539 crore. 4. EBITDA was at ₹12,210 crore up by 1.7% QoQ. 5. Margins came in flat at 52.2%. Read here: Reliance Jio posts single-digit growth sequentially in Q4 earnings, PAT rises to ₹4,716 cr

RJio Q4 EBITDA The company's EBITDA came in at ₹12,210 crore in Q4FY23, also registering a growth of 1.7% from ₹12,009 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal. EBITDA margins stood flat at 52.2%.

RJio Q4 revenue The company has garnered revenue from operations of ₹23,394 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹22,998 crore in Q3FY23. The growth came in at 1.7% sequentially.

Jio Q4 PAT RIL's telecom arm posted a net profit of ₹4,716 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹4,638 crore in the preceding quarter, registering a growth of 1.7%.

Reliance Jio declares Q4 earnings Reliance Industries telecom arm, Reliance Jio posted single-digit growth across key verticals in the fourth quarter of FY23.

RIL's outstanding debt by end of Q3FY23 By end of December 31, 2022, the company's outstanding debt stood at ₹303,530 crore ($ 36.7 billion), while cash and cash equivalents were at ₹193,282 crore ($ 23.4 billion). RIL's net debt is lower than annualized EBITDA.

RIL stock expected to trade sideaways after Q4 Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research said: RIL may report a decline in revenue and lower diesel margins, which could be partly compensated by higher Petchem margins. The impact of the windfall tax is expected to be lower in the quarter. RIL's telecom and retail segments are expected to continue their steady performance, with Jio expected to have net subscriber additions and a relatively stable ARPU. Analysts generally expect an increase in consolidated EBITDA on year due to sequential improvements across all key segments. We expect the stock to trade sideways after the earnings and people can take hedged options positions to trade the earning day volatility.

What will be RIL's Q4 numbers? ICICI Direct expects RIL to post a consolidated revenue of ₹2,01,245.7 crore down by 8.8% QoQ and 5% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA is likely to be at ₹37,540.6 increasing by 6.5% QoQ and 19.7% YoY. PAT is factored at ₹17,544.5 crore, up by 11.1% QoQ and 8.3% YoY.

RIL likely to post better Q4 for all key segments. Kotak Institutional Equities expect RIL to post better Q4 for all key segments. The brokerage said, “We expect RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to increase 4% qoq and 16% yoy. In O2C, refining margins remain resilient, windfall tax impact should be further reduced, and there would be marginal recovery in petchem. We expect standalone EBITDA to increase 7% qoq (10% yoy). For Jio, we estimate EBITDA to rise 2% qoq (16% yoy), driven by higher net adds and qoq stable APRU at ~Rs178. For Retail, we expect EBITDA to grow 2% qoq (on festive quarter) and 19% yoy."

Reliance Jio Q3 results Just like its parent, Reliance Jio will also announce its Q4FY23 earnings. In the December 2022 quarter, Jio posted a double-digit growth in both the top-line and bottom-line front. Net profit stood at ₹4,638 crore, while revenue was at ₹22,998 crore. Also, the company's value of services stood at ₹27,055 crore. As of December 31, 2023, Jio's ARPU was around ₹178.2 per subscriber per month.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects RIL Q4 results to be lower In Q4 preview note, Avishek Datta analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “RIL results will be lower due to the QoQ decline in diesel, ATF spreads despite factoring in lower windfall tax impact. We estimate refining throughput of 16.5MTPA, (16.2MT in Q3). Petchem profitability will improve QoQ due to demand recovery post China reopening. We expect steady Jio performance (3.3%QoQ revenue growth and 2.1% QoQ ARPU hike), while retail segment profitability should be resilient." Accordingly, Datta believes RIL's earnings to decrease QoQ due to lower GRMs (adj for windfall tax). Jio and retail performance will be steady.

RIL stock price RIL's share price ended in the green ahead of Q4 numbers. The stock closed at ₹2,348.90 apiece up by ₹3.20 or 0.14% on BSE. Reliance is the largest Indian company in terms of market share. As of April 21, before Q4 earnings, its m-cap is over ₹15.89 lakh crore.