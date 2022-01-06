Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Industries raises $4 billion in US dollar bonds

Reliance Industries raises $4 billion in US dollar bonds

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Reuters

  • Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised $4 billion in a three-tranche U.S. dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.'

Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

