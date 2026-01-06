‘Blatantly untrue’: Reliance Industries refutes reports of Russian crude vessels en route its Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has refuted reports that three vessels laden with Russian oil are on their way to its Jamnagar refinery.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Reliance Industries called the report “blatantly untrue”, adding that the refinery has not received any Russian oil cargo in around the past three weeks, nor is expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January.

“We are deeply pained that those claiming to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore the denial by RIL of buying any Russian oil to be delivered in January and published a wrong report tarnishing our image,” it added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Chipmaker Nvidia developing robotaxis, eyes testing as early as 2027

Read RIL full statement below:

Also Read | Donald Trump threatens new tariffs against India over Russia oil issue

What was claimed about Russian oil deliveries? On 2 January, Bloomberg reported that at least three tankers filled with 2.2 million barrels of Urals (Russian crude oil) were headed to Reliance's Jamnagar refinery and likely to reach this month (January).

Advertisement

It cited data from analytics firm Kpler, which tracks the movement of vessels based on live signals sent by captains detailing their current location and upcoming discharge ports. The report added that the final destinations could change as the ships approached India.

The report added that the tracking site showed the cargoes are marked as being supplied by traders Alghaf Marine DMCC, Redwood Global Supply FZ LLC, RusExport and Ethos Energy. Notably, Alghaf Marine and Redwood Global have been sanctioned by the UK, and the former is the successor company to the Middle Eastern branch of Litasco, the trading arm of Lukoil, which is sanctioned by the United States.

What has Reliance said about Russian oil purchases? At time of the report too, a Reliance spokesman told Bloomberg the refinery is not expecting Russian crude deliveries this month and has not purchased any either.

Advertisement

In November 2025, RIL said that it would stop using Russian crude at the export-focused part of its refinery, as per the report. From January-November last year, Russian oil comprised 40% of Jamnagar refinery complex’s imports, it added.