Reliance Industries rejects reports of JBF Industries acquisition
- Reliance said that there are no negotiations which are taking place for Reliance to takeover JBF Industries or its assets
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday rejected reports that it is set to take over Ahmedabad-based JBF Industries in consortium with CFM Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).
"We would like to inform you that there are no negotiations which are taking place for Reliance to takeover JBF Industries or its assets," Reliance said in an exchange filing.
The company said it evaluates opportunities that come its way on an ongoing basis and that there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Sebi regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," it added.
On Wednesday, Reliance Industries' scrip rose 1.09% to close at ₹2,430.8 on NSE.
