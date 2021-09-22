Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance Industries rejects reports of JBF Industries acquisition

Reliance Industries rejects reports of JBF Industries acquisition

Premium
Reliance Industries said it evaluates opportunities that come its way on an ongoing basis
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Reliance said that there are no negotiations which are taking place for Reliance to takeover JBF Industries or its assets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday rejected reports that it is set to take over Ahmedabad-based JBF Industries in consortium with CFM Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday rejected reports that it is set to take over Ahmedabad-based JBF Industries in consortium with CFM Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

"We would like to inform you that there are no negotiations which are taking place for Reliance to takeover JBF Industries or its assets," Reliance said in an exchange filing.

"We would like to inform you that there are no negotiations which are taking place for Reliance to takeover JBF Industries or its assets," Reliance said in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company said it evaluates opportunities that come its way on an ongoing basis and that there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Sebi regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," it added.

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries' scrip rose 1.09% to close at 2,430.8 on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In Kabul, a former American citizen keeps running the c ...

Premium

Evergrande’s struggles reflect China’s efforts to rein ...

Premium

Indian indices end flat; Nestlé, HDFC and ICICI Bank am ...

Premium

6 companies where promoters pledged more than 50% stake

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!