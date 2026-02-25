Reliance Industries restructures AI subsidiary; Meta to own 30% stake after allotment — Here's what you need to know

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited informed the stock exchanges that Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) has ceased to be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company following a fresh equity allotment.

In a disclosure submitted to the exchanges under SEBI's Regulation 30 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Reliance Industries Limited stated that REIL allotted 85,31,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par.

Of the total allotment, 59,66,22,500 equity shares aggregating ₹596.6 crore were allotted to Reliance Intelligence Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, while 25,65,52,500 equity shares aggregating ₹256.6 crore were allotted to Facebook Overseas Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.

Post allotment, Reliance Intelligence Limited holds 70 per cent of the total equity capital of REIL, and the remaining 30 per cent is held by Facebook Overseas Inc. Consequently, REIL has ceased to be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary and has become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

The company noted that all necessary approvals for the investment have been obtained. It clarified that the transaction between REIL and Facebook Overseas Inc is not a related party transaction, while the transaction between REIL and Reliance Intelligence Limited is a related party transaction conducted on an arm's length basis.

Reliance Industries Limited further stated that none of the company's promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the transaction. (ANI)