Reliance signs $3 billion deal with Samsung C&T for 15-year supply of green ammonia — here's all we know

Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion (approximately ₹27,665 crore) binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period from H2FY29.
In a statement on Monday, 16 March, Reliance said the agreement “sets a new benchmark in the global energy landscape, with India emerging as an exporter of green fuels produced through an end-to-end indigenous value chain anchored in the country”.
Anant Ambani, Executive Director at RIL, said the green ammonia supplied would be “cost-competitive and reliable” and called the partnership “an important step in India’s clean-energy journey”.
Green ammonia is produced from renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels, making it a carbon-free or low-carbon alternative. Unlike conventional ammonia, which is made using natural gas, green ammonia is produced by combining hydrogen from green hydrogen (obtained via electrolysis of water using renewable electricity) with nitrogen from the air. It can be used as a fertiliser, industrial chemical, or fuel for power generation and shipping.
Reliance's New Energy business is anchored by the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, a 5,000-acre hub integrating solar, storage, hydrogen and ammonia production with advanced manufacturing gigafactories. The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.
Samsung C&T, founded in 1938, operates a global network across 40 countries, trading industrial materials and developing renewable energy projects.