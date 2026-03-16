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Reliance signs $3 billion deal with Samsung C&T for 15-year supply of green ammonia — here's all we know

Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years, beginning in H2FY29. Here's all you need to know about the supply and purchase agreement.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Mar 2026, 08:55 PM IST
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Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion deal to supply green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T for 15 years.
Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion deal to supply green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T for 15 years. (Bloomberg)

Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion (approximately 27,665 crore) binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period from H2FY29.

In a statement on Monday, 16 March, Reliance said the agreement “sets a new benchmark in the global energy landscape, with India emerging as an exporter of green fuels produced through an end-to-end indigenous value chain anchored in the country”.

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Anant Ambani, Executive Director at RIL, said the green ammonia supplied would be “cost-competitive and reliable” and called the partnership “an important step in India’s clean-energy journey”.

RIL-Samsung C&T green ammonia deal: All we know

  • RIL's binding long-term SPA with Samsung C&T is for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period commencing in the second half of FY2029.

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  • Valued at over $3 billion, it is one of the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally.
  • According to Anant Ambani, the company aims to advance India's energy transition and such partnerships “will help scale our green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactories, while contributing to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives”.
  • Reliance said the deal is anchored to the domestic manufacturing of critical clean-energy equipment, aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and is the first in a series of upcoming deals.

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  • It seeks to develop a fully integrated new energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of critical clean-energy technologies.
  • RIL plans to integrate indigenisation of critical clean energy technologies — including solar modules, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and electrolyser systems, within a single ecosystem — to “deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India’s industrial base”, it said.

What is green ammonia?

Green ammonia is produced from renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels, making it a carbon-free or low-carbon alternative. Unlike conventional ammonia, which is made using natural gas, green ammonia is produced by combining hydrogen from green hydrogen (obtained via electrolysis of water using renewable electricity) with nitrogen from the air. It can be used as a fertiliser, industrial chemical, or fuel for power generation and shipping.

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Reliance's New Energy business is anchored by the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, a 5,000-acre hub integrating solar, storage, hydrogen and ammonia production with advanced manufacturing gigafactories. The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Samsung C&T, founded in 1938, operates a global network across 40 countries, trading industrial materials and developing renewable energy projects.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

Reliance IndustriesRenewable EnergyClean Energy
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