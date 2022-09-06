Reliance Industries to acquire 79.4% stake in US-based SenseHawk for $32 million

Ambani is pivoting Reliance into green energy. The company will be investing $80 billion over the next 10-15 years on renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery. RIL began work on the four Giga-factories at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex to set up world-scale production capacity for solar panels, energy storage systems, electrolysers and fuel cells spread over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. At RIL's 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week , its chairman and managing director announced its new Giga Factory for Power Electronics.