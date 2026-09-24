Reliance Industries said to eye $1 billion debt fundraise

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to launch the second tranche of its planned mega fundraising via sale of rupee-denominated bonds just a couple of weeks after it raised shorter-tenor debt, four merchant bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

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The oil-to-telecom conglomerate plans to raise around ₹10,000 crore (~$1.04 billion) through a sale of 10-year notes at an annual coupon of 7.90%. Reliance is set to invite bids from investors next week or the week after.

"Ideally, the company would want to finish the borrowing before the central bank monetary policy decision on October 7," one of the bankers said.

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media, while Reliance Industries did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Reliance Industries fundraising Two weeks ago, Reliance Industries raised ₹12,000 crore through a sale of five-year papers at an annual coupon of 7.47%. The raise marked the conglomerate's first rupee bond offering since November 2023, when it had raised ₹20,000 crore in the largest local-currency debt sale by an Indian non-financial company.

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Large private-sector banks are likely acting as arrangers for the new deal as well, and would be partly subscribing to these bonds, the bankers said.

Relatively benign local bond yields have made such funding through this route cheaper compared to US dollar debt, as Treasury yields have witnessed a massive spike, the bankers added. The latest issuance would take the company's outstanding bonds to ₹54,000 crore.